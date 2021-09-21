Hyde Park community health care startup gets sold

Sean Bisceglia doesn’t have the skill set that most would think of as a sure-fire pathway to success. He isn’t an engineer or lawyer or scientist. Not even a crackerjack salesman. A native of Pittsburgh, he has an ordinary undergraduate degree in communications from the College of Wooster in Ohio and started his business career as an advertising account executive in Chicago, overseeing the Alberto VO5 shampoo line, an unlikely assignment considering Bisceglia’s baldness.

