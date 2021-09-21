CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park community health care startup gets sold

By Katherine Davis
Crain's Chicago Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago community health organization NowPow is being acquired by a New York tech company as it works to expand its services to more parts of the country.

