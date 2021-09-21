CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCD treatment app raises $33 million

By Katherine Davis
Crain's Chicago Business
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago startup working to make treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder more accessible has raised new funding as national and local investors see value in a growing telehealth market.

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago OCD startup raises $33M

A Chicago startup that helps people who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder has raised more funding as it looks to brings its platform to users across the world. NOCD announced Tuesday that it raised $33 million in a Series B round led by F-Prime Capital. Other backers include Eight Roads Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, 7wireVentures, Health Enterprise Partners and Chicago Ventures.
CHICAGO, IL
HIT Consultant

NOCD Raises $33M for OCD Treatment Platform & Address Global OCD Crisis

–NOCD, a Chicago-based provider of obsessive compulsive-disorder (OCD) treatment raises $33M in Series B funding led by F-Prime Capital, with Eight Roads Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures participating along with existing investors including 7wireVentures, Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), and Chicago Ventures. – The funds will be used to expand NOCD’s...
HEALTH
builtinchicago.org

Virtual OCD Treatment Provider NOCD Raises $33M in Series B Round

Although psychological disorders have persisted throughout human history, the ways we treat them have evolved significantly. For an example of this, look no further than NOCD’s treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). On Tuesday, Chicago-based NOCD announced that it raised $33 million in its Series B funding round. F-Prime Capital...
CHICAGO, IL
VentureBeat

App observability platform DeepFactor raises $15M

DeepFactor, a code observability startup based in San Jose, California, today announced that it raised $15 million in series A financing led by Insight Partners with participation from Emergent Ventures, Security Leadership Capital, and Tricentis. The funding brings the company’s total raised to $18.4 million to date, and it’ll be put toward supporting existing product development and the launch of a software-as-a-service offering, according to cofounder and CEO Kiran Kamity.
SAN JOSE, CA
