Some Lower Bidwell Park trails, roads may be temporarily closed
CHICO, Calif - Lower Bidwell Park trails near South Park Drive and Peterson Memorial Way and the roads themselves may be temporarily closed starting tomorrow. The CalTrans District 3 Public Information Officer, Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said they begin the Bidwell Park portion of its Fiber Optic Installation Project Tuesday where they will install a fiber optic cable system that will be used for their new traffic management systems.www.actionnewsnow.com
