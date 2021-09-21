'The Many Saints of Newark' is more than a 'Sopranos' origin story
Fourteen years after "The Sopranos" ended in much-debated fashion, "The Many Saints of Newark" reopens that universe, wisely going back decades before those events. Yet what sounds like a Tony Soprano origin story really focuses on other characters, in a richly detailed movie filled with enough new material and callbacks to accommodate a limited series, which might have been the more interesting approach.www.actionnewsnow.com
