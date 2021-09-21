'The Many Saints of Newark' is more than a 'Sopranos' origin story

According to “The Many Saints of Newark” director Alan Taylor, screenwriter and “The Sopranos” creator David Chase has hinted about keeping the door open for a sequel or follow-up project. If it happens, Michael Gandolfini is more than ready to return as young Tony Soprano. “Many Saints” takes place during Tony’s childhood and high school years, which is why Gandolfini is so eager to see the character through his twenties. But that’s all the Tony Soprano the actor wants. Gandolfini wants to reprise Tony, but probably just one more time and that’s it. “This is such an incredible character and incredible...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO