Flood Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Steuben FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Allen, De Kalb and Steuben. In southwest Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale. In northwest Ohio, Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * Through Thursday morning. * A front will stall across the area and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain late this afternoon through Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible late this afternoon into tonight, and may produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.