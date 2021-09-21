Easily generate captions with Premiere Pro’s Speech-to-Text

If you got the new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro models, there are a lot of aspects that you should know about. The latest flagships from Apple packs a boatload of new forward-facing additions and under the hood improvements which make it a worthy upgrade over last year's iPhone 12 series. With screens getting bigger and buttons being relocated on the iPhone, Apple has changed the way you would operate the simplest of tasks, like shutting the device down. If you have bought the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, this is how to turn off the device easily.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO