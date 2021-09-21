CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Easily generate captions with Premiere Pro’s Speech-to-Text

By Andrew Ford
Photofocus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiere Pro has a speech-to-text feature powered by Adobe Sensei. This helps you easily generate transcriptions or captions for your video. The captions are imported into your timeline on a subtitle track that functions similar to any other video or audio track. You can stylize the look of the captions using the Essential Graphics panel, as well as trim the duration and edit the text. You can also export captioning files, such as .SRT.

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Read Lumetri Scopes in Adobe Premiere Pro

Coloring video footage can sometimes feel like a gamblin' man's game. Sure, the grade of the video feels correct, but, how would it look on, say, an iPhone?. Are you often coloring footage covertly, in public, and on an uncalibrated laptop? If so, the fear of delivering something that looks sub-par is likely a constant source of inspiration for your work. Thankfully, Adobe Premiere provides several scopes for the faint of heart—the Waveform, the Histogram, and the Vectorscope.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Letting an AI Text Generator Babble On Will Showcases Its Biggest Flaw

This method of learning allows the technology to even “calculate” results to mathematical problems. The problem is that it is a black-box technology so backtracking how it actually found its answer is really (really!) complex. I tried a free text-generator called InferKit, which allows users to input unfinished sentences into...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Create Synthetic Media in Premiere Pro

Generic media like color mattes, a universal counting leader, or a complete set of calibrated bars and tones can sometimes be difficult to find for free on the internet. Fortunately, thanks to Adobe Premiere Pro, you don't need to look far anymore. Generating synthetic media requires no external software, giving...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiere Pro#Srt#Adobe Sensei#Essential Graphics
Photofocus

Photography 101: Why Auto is a GREAT starting point in Lightroom

I remember the first time I used Lightroom. Apple’s Aperture had been discontinued and the only real game in town at the time was Adobe Lightroom. I didn’t really care for Camera Raw or Photoshop. Given the dearth of options available at the time, I begrudgingly gave Lightroom a shot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

How to photograph for HDR in five simple steps

Creating HDR (high dynamic range) photography is a 2-part process: Part one takes place behind the camera — part two, behind the computer. Many tutorials focus on how to process HDR images. But in this article, I’m going to share how to photograph for HDR in five simple steps. 1....
PHOTOGRAPHY
IndieWire

9 Best Webcams to Buy for Zoom Meetings and Live Streaming

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The global pandemic not only changed how we shop, it changed the way we communicate. Zoom and other video conferencing apps quickly replaced in-person conversations, and if you’ve been working from home lately, and you want a clearer, sharper picture resolution, you might want to purchase a new web camera. Regardless of whether you’re video conferencing, vlogging, gaming, distance learning, or live streaming, we...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
omahanews.net

Google Meet can now turn live speech into translated captions

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): International teams that use Google Meet a lot have a new tool in their arsenal -- the app can now generate live translated captions. According to Mashable, on Monday, Google announced the rollout of live translated captions in Meet. When the feature is on, the app will automatically translate spoken language into another language, and produce captions on the fly.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

TikTok settles lawsuit with actress over its original text-to-speech voice

TikTok has agreed to settle a lawsuit with Bev Standing, the voice actress who said she was behind the app’s original text-to-speech voice. Standing sued TikTok in May, saying that the app was using her voice without permission. A robotic version of what sounded like Standing’s voice had been in the app for months, speaking over what felt like every other video at the time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wccftech.com

How to Turn Off iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models Easily

If you got the new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro models, there are a lot of aspects that you should know about. The latest flagships from Apple packs a boatload of new forward-facing additions and under the hood improvements which make it a worthy upgrade over last year's iPhone 12 series. With screens getting bigger and buttons being relocated on the iPhone, Apple has changed the way you would operate the simplest of tasks, like shutting the device down. If you have bought the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, this is how to turn off the device easily.
CELL PHONES
Photofocus

Ultra fast astrophotography with Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95

Photographers who have heard news about the newly released Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 must be wondering what they can do with this ultra fast lens. Portrait and night photography are among the first that come to mind. But if if you’ve ever thought about how it performs for astrophotography, the quick video above has some answers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

How speedlights work

A few years ago when I picked up my first speedlight, I was confused and daunted. I couldn’t seem to get things to work as I wanted to — so much so I didn’t really use it very much. Jump ahead a few years and I finally sort of worked...
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Throwback Thursday: Five reasons why you should use vintage lenses

Modern camera lenses are fantastic. They’re ridiculously sharp, fast to focus and they’re well built. Let’s be honest, though. Modern lenses are a yawn fest! They’re often uninspiring, predictable, and they can be very pricey. This is why vintage lenses are becoming popular again. There are, of course, advantages to...
EBAY
Photofocus

The NAB Post|Production World Conference goes online (and free)!

Due to the renewed challenges the pandemic, the 2021 NAB Show was canceled. While it’s frustrating for many to not get a chance to network and learn, it actually has turned into a bigger opportunity for many. While the in-person aspects are postponed to April 2022, the chance to learn is still happening. Once of the longest running and most popular educational conferences is still being held.
ECONOMY
Photofocus

How to use the Brush tool in Photoshop

Perhaps you have never really used the Brush tool or indeed Photoshop. Or, maybe you’ve used the Brush tool, but don’t know much about how to use it to its full potential. Today’s video will give you a brief introduction to using the brush tool for creative effects. By shopping...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy