Who Dat Homegate: Bringing the Saints tailgate traditions home

By Gregory Layfield
canalstreetchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints obviously could not host their first home game in the NFL season due to Hurricane Ida. The damage is still being repaired as the team looks to make it home by Week 4, but why should fans have to wait on that? All Saints fans can bring the joys of a tailgate into their own homes, especially in these unprecedented times.

Louisiana State
