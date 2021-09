Nearly a month after their escape from a farm in Upper Marlboro, Md., five zebras have continued to successfully avoid capture as they roam around the state. While the Prince George’s Animal Services Division is still working to trap the striped equines, what could possibly happen if they remain free? Will they languish and die when winter comes? Or could this be the start of a viable population of zebras in Maryland?

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO