CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Gaming-Inspired MG Maze Study Aims To Bring Back Driving Fun To EVs

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish automaker MG is embracing the electric future with open arms, already offering two EVs in the UK and Europe (the MG5 and ZS) and a plug-in hybrid (HS). More all-electric models are in the pipeline from the SAIC Motor-owned brand, including the Marvel R flagship SUV arriving this fall across continental Europe. However, this futuristic MG Maze digital concept car probably won’t; not very soon, anyway.

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

SAIC Design unveils video-game inspired MG MAZE concept

This is another new MG Concept car for 2021, supposedly inspired by the culture of videogames. It’s called the MAZE concept, and it’s an all-electric car previewing what MG’s EVs could look like in a far flung future. It has been designed in London by the team at SAIC Design - a European design studio owned by MG parent company SAIC, and the same design studio that created the Cyberster concept revealed at this year’s Shanghai Motor Show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gtplanet.net

MG Maze is a Gaming Room Inside a Concept Car

MG’s specialist design center, SAIC Design in London, has created a new concept car that’s not only inspired by gaming, but a games room itself. SAIC has taken a look at the increased focus on gaming and esports over recent months to design the MG MAZE. Even on the outside, the car is intended to look like gaming hardware. A full polycarbonate shell allows you to look at the hardware from the outside, much like a PC showing off its components — and yes, it’s all illuminated with LEDs.
VIDEO GAMES
Shropshire Star

The new MG Maze concept has wild styling and gamifies urban adventuring

Compact two-seater has been built for driving in busy cities. MG has revealed a wild new concept car designed for inner-city driving for the digital-first generation. Called MG Maze, the compact two-seater is said to ‘explore a vision of future mobility’. It has been designed by SAIC Design Advanced London,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Mobile Games#British#Saic Motor#Marvel R#Suv#Roewe
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK firm Soventem details racing-inspired urban EVs for 2024

Firm plans to launch small electric cars using radical, carbon-neutral production techniques. New British firm Soventem is hoping to shake up the EV industry with a unique take on car sharing, using carbon-neutral electric cars with unconventional designs and a focus on automation. The London-based start-up aims to launch its...
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

E-Legend EL1 spearheads family of Group B-inspired super-EVs

Lancia Delta S4, Lancia 037 and Ford RS200 on company chairman's dream list. E-Legend displayed its Audi Quattro S1-inspired EL1 at the Munich motor show, but the German EV start-up is already working on its next project – a model that will share both the EL1’s mechanical architecture and inspiration from rallying’s Group B era.
CARS
news9.com

IMMY Labs Brings Back Drive-Thru Testing Pods

With the rise of the Delta variant, IMMY Labs thinks now is the best time to bring back its drive-thru testing sites. The first one will be at their campus in Norman starting at 7 a.m. Friday. These drive-thru testing pods are free for everyone and do not require insurance.
NORMAN, OK
insideevs.com

We Drive A Hybrid Tesla Model 3 That Runs On Gasoline

One of the highlights of IAA Mobility 2021 was talking to people from Obrist about their technology, their goal and, of course, their Teslas whathich run on gasoline. Obrist is a company based in Lustenau, Austria and its goal is to sell the patent for its hybrid tech to major manufacturers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Interior Space Comparison Vs Rivals

The crossover segment is by far the most popular area of the auto market, with small and medium-sized families now moving away from sedans and Minivans and towards these half-car, half-SUV vehicles. It’s no surprise then, that in an era where manufacturers are trying to make their mark in the EV world many are now launching electric crossovers.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

IAA 2021: Interesting Electric Finds

The largest European motor show, IAA Mobility, was held in Munich for the very first time this year. We were on hand as guests of BMW for the media first-drive events of both the BMW iX and BMW i4. While most of the time was dedicated to the first-drive events...
CARS
insideevs.com

Does The Mission R Racing Concept Preview A Production Porsche EV?

Before Porsche revealed the production version of the Taycan, it previewed it with the Mission E concept. The study didn’t directly preview the sedan, but the raised wagon version, the Taycan Cross Turismo, that wasn’t available from the start, but you can now order one, and it’s not too far from the original concept in terms of design.
CARS
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Announces New Spectre Production EV, Commits to Going All-Electric by 2030

It seems that not a day goes by without another automaker tolling a death knell for its own internal combustion engines, despite the fact that only two percent of US consumers are currently driving an EV. Rolls-Royce, however, is not just another manufacturer. The company, known for developing what many consider the world’s finest 12-cylinder motors and its longstanding commitment to them, revealed this morning that it’s developing a production EV named Spectre, which gives the ICE power train’s impending demise a ring of finality. In the official announcement, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös put the news in perspective: “Today is the most...
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Farnova Othello Aims To Be The Quickest EV Hypercar

New EV hypercars have become kind of a flatulent occurrence lately, as more and more startup companies are coming up with concepts that promise power and torque outputs, dwarfing those of a Bugatti Chiron or a Koenigsegg Regera. We have seen some impressive numbers from the Rimac Nevera, but now there may be a car that could challenge it if the numbers turn out to be true, and it’s being made by a Chinese Yacht company.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Aura Concept Shows What Fun EVs of the Future Might Look Like

Automakers are keen to bring electric vehicles to market, and sprinkled among the small EV hatchbacks and mass-market EV crossover SUVs you'd expect are coming to market are a number of sportier, more niche options. There's the Porsche Taycan, the Performance and Plaid versions of Tesla products, and so forth. A few dreamers are thinking about the core enthusiast, and that's why the Aura Concept has our attention.
CARS
insideevs.com

Meet The Xpeng P5: World's First Production EV With LIDAR

The Xpeng P5 follows the XPeng G3, a compact SUV, and the XPeng P7, which is a long-range sports sedan. The P5 is a family sedan with a focus on comfort, technology, and affordability. The P5 has a single front-mounted 155 kW (208 horsepower) / 310 Nm (228 pound-foot) motor...
CARS
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan Spied Testing In Germany

Hyundai reportedly took the Ioniq 6 back to the drawing board for some last minute design changes. We therefore don’t know if the final production interpretation of the model will look like this prototype or if it will even more closely resemble the stunning Prophecy concept that previewed it. The...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian Made A Sports Car Then Put The Project On Pause In 2011

While we associate the Rivian brand, started in 2009, with the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV, both of which are fully-electric, the company has dabbled in other categories of vehicles in the past. Take this small sports car that the manufacturer worked on until 2011 when it was ‘shelved,’ but that doesn’t mean it was cancelled.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Long Before Tesla, In The 1970s, There Was Another Legendary EV

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com

Tesla Owners Need A High Safety Score If They Want FSD Beta

Elon Musk has laid out how Tesla owners can get Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta now that the button has rolled out. He explained this using his usual platform, Twitter. If Tesla owners want FSD beta, it’s not as simple as pressing the new button on the screen, they need to receive a high score from the new Safety Score system.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Launching Sans Traction Control Is Just Mad

Whenever I see a video featuring any Tesla or powerful electric vehicle either being drag raced or just in an acceleration run from standstill, it’s always impressive how much traction vehicles seem to have when they just launch themselves off the line. However, the impressive undramatic start you see is possible thanks to advanced traction control that doesn’t allow for more torque than can be handled to be sent to the wheels.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy