CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Baby Boomers impacting state workforce numbers

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1% and a spokesperson for Iowa Workforce Development says they anticipate the rate falling in the next couple of months. IWD Deputy Director Ryan West says things usually pick up in October and November as companies try to get things done before winter. “Iowa’s tied for 17th with Indiana as far as the unemployment rate — but we are seeing a lot of good things. The rate staying the same is obviously better than it going up, and we are excited where we are going to be in the next few months,” West says.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 10 Best States for Homeowners

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Homeownership is often viewed as a fundamental pillar of investing and building wealth. While real estate markets vary from city to city, home values have historically risen over the decades. In fact, home values across the U.S. have increased by nearly 17%...
REAL ESTATE
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces $350 Thousand Partnership With Women Employed To Boost Wages For Women

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today announced a $350,000 partnership with Women Employed to inform low-income women across Illinois, in particular low-wage women of color, about pay equity and pay transparency standards. The partnership is made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Fostering Access, Rights and Education (FARE) grant program. Illinois is one of six states and territories in the country to receive a grant for this work. “Part Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
Radio Iowa

Casey’s purchasing 40 Pilot locations in Tennessee, Kentucky

Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores has announced plans to buy 40 Pilot convenience stores in Kentucky and Tennessee for $220 million. According to a news release from Casey’s, the stores are primarily in the Knoxville, Tennessee market. The purchase must be cleared by the Federal Trade Commission and the Anti-Trust Division of the U.S. Justice Department. Casey’s is the country’s third-largest convenience store chain, with over 23-hundred locations.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Boomers#Iwd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

Number of specialty physicians, by state: KFF

The U.S. currently has 567,384 active specialty physicians, according to 2021 data published by Kaiser Family Foundation Sept. 22. Here are the number of specialty physicians by state:. Note: The data includes physicians in psychiatry, surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, cardiology, oncology, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and all other specialties. Alabama...
HEALTH SERVICES
sdpb.org

Employers recruit talent in Sioux Falls, address state's workforce needs

Employers in the Sioux Falls area connected with hundreds of students in person and virtually at the 3rd annual Talent Draft Day. The event’s goal is to attract future employees and address the region’s workforce needs. The Talent Draft Day is organized by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. This year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wamwamfm.com

State unemployment numbers unchanged

For the third consecutive month, Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in August. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state lost 3,400 private sector jobs. The state’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, which is at 5.2 percent.
ECONOMY
spectrumnews1.com

Manufacturers group says pandemic caused impact on workforce

Mike Kallmeyer discussed labor participation in the state's manufacturing sector with Jamie Karl, Managing Director of Communications Services at the Ohio Manufacturers' Association. "Prior to the pandemic, Ohio had about 700,000 manufacturing jobs statewide and that's a big deal because Ohio is the country's third largest manufacturing state,” Karl said....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy