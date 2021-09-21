Time and Project Management

Seeking a part time shipping and logistics manager to join our client, an antique silver shop, based in London. The role is 2 days a week. The role involves the safe and secure packing of antiques, management of domestic and international shipping, booking in collections and deliveries, managing proof of exports, informing customers that their shipments are on the way, and liaising with shipping companies and customs when needed. The role also includes managing supplies needed for both shipping and for in-house packing for clients, as well as managing office supplies for day to day use. Previous experience in shipping of antiques or art would be beneficial, as would an understanding of the online systems used. Due to close contact with clients when in the shop and wrapping pieces for them, an interest in antiques would also be beneficial, although not necessary. It is a family run business and so an easy going attitude and willingness to be adaptable and do what is required is needed.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO