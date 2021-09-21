Time and Project Management

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nathaniel Polley, SBJLive Producer
Springfield Business Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Jeramey and Julia Henson talk about their experience in PDR (paintless dent repair), and elaborate on the need for efficient time management. Sometimes you need to know when to move on to the next project. Jeramey and Julia Henson are co-owners of the HM Dentworks Academy with Chris McWhirter.

