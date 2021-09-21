CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Latest: DeChambeau makes a promise to 'Cheeseheads'

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muihD_0c3LNrtO00

The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times local):

———

2:20 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau is hardly the most diplomatic member of the U.S. team, but he knows how to read a room.

During a practice round Tuesday, DeChambeau crushed a 330-yard plus drive off the fifth tee and before heading down the fairway, he grabbed a sandwich off a table nearby set up for the golfers.

"What you got there, Bryson?” a fan called out. “Wisconsin cheese?”

DeChambeau held up the sandwich, weathered a few groans and finally admitted to a disappointed gallery, “No, it’s peanut butter and bananas.”

But he didn't want civic-minded Wisconsin ites to go home empty-handed. Raising the sandwich a second time, he promised — this time to mild cheers: “But I’ll definitely have some of that tonight.”

———

1:20 p.m.

Rory McIlroy was at his fist-pumping, crowd-inciting best the last time he played a Ryder Cup match on American soil. Problem was, he lost that match, and Europe lost the cup.

McIlory, whose 1-down loss to Patrick Reed in 2016 was one of the most exciting showdowns in the event's history, said he'll try to tone down his emotions this time around.

“It's a lot of energy just playing, then trying to beat who you're playing against,” he said Tuesday, before heading out for a practice round at Whistling Straits. “If you try to beat the crowd, as well, it seems like a bit of an impossible task.”

McIlroy played all five matches at Hazeltine, and he also played five in France three years ago when Europe recaptured the cup. He didn't disclose the plans for this year, but he knows he'll need to have more gas left in the tank come Sunday singles this time.

“I felt like I sort of hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick that day, and I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again,” McIlory said.

Play starts Friday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy has an 11-9-4 record in five previous Ryder Cup appearances.

———

12:05 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he's had some “great” conversations with Brooks Koepka and downplayed the notion of any friction between the two heading into the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has largely avoided media interviews for the past several weeks, spoke to reporters Tuesday at Whistling Straits to preview the Ryder Cup.

He says tension between him and Koepka, much of it documented on social media over the past few months, has largely “been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.”

DeChambeau said he had some great conversations with Koepka at the Tour Championship earlier this month, and they had dinner in Wisconsin on Monday “and it was fine.”

He said there “may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

American captain Steve Stricker has also downplayed the feud and said it's a “nonissue” heading into Friday's matches.

———

11:35 a.m.

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they're in.

The video points out that only 164 players have represented Europe (and, before the team was expanded, Britain and Ireland) over the 94-year history of the cup.

By comparison, the video notes that 5,780 people have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people have been in outer space, 445 have won soccer's World Cup and 225 men have won golf's major championships.

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe's Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year's team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
olympics.com

Bryson DeChambeau: What makes 'The Scientist' tick?

Bryson DeChambeau is not your average golfer. Known as 'The Scientist' for his analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau has become the longest driver on the PGA Tour thanks to an intensive weight-gain and muscle-building programme. While he is yet to add to his one major success at the 2020 U.S....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Long Drive Competition Debut, Previewed

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped to the tee at the par-5, 605-yard 5th hole at Whistling Straits during the Ryder Cup's afternoon session on Friday and belted a prodigious 417-yard drive, it sent several messages:. The U.S. was more than ready to play in 2021 after losing seven of the previous...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau's first hole: Hits fan, then incredible flop; makes birdie

After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup. Teaming with Scottie Scheffler in an afternoon four-ball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, DeChambeau pulled out his driver on the opening hole, hoping to drive the green, and yanked the tee shot well left, hitting a female spectator in the leg.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau makes EAGLE at the par-4 1st after DRIVING THE GREEN!

Bryson DeChambeau drove the green at the par-4 1st hole and then drained the eagle putt to win the opening hole against Sergio Garcia in his Ryder Cup singles match at Whistling Straits. DeChambeau unleashed his drive straight over the greenside bunkers down the left side of the hole and...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#American#Whistling Straits#Ap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryson DeChambeau drives par-4 first hole Sunday at Ryder Cup, makes eagle against Sergio Garcia

For months Bryson DeChambeau has been the target of rowdy galleries, largely in part due to his rivalry with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka. But this week at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, the American fans have rallied around the bulked-up bomber, and he gave the fans something to cheer about early during his Sunday singles match against Team Europe’s all-time leading scorer, Sergio Garcia.
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Steve Stricker’s Wife?

Steve Stricker is the USA’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 tournament, and he’s a very accomplished golf player in his own right too – signified by his 12 PGA Tour titles. After helping Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain, Stricker will be hoping that...
GOLF
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy