Steamboat Springs, CO

3rd bear euthanized in Steamboat Springs this month

9NEWS
9NEWS
 8 days ago
The bear became 'dangerous' after losing its fear of humans, and was entering homes in search of food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
ANIMALS
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

After a 125-mile journey home, a 500-pound bear was euthanized.

After a 125-mile journey home, a 500-pound bear was euthanized. After a 125-mile trek home, a 500-pound black bear in Michigan was recently euthanized. Officials said the bear had grown too accustomed to being near people, making it a “danger to human welfare.”. While some Michigan residents praised the decision,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Denver

Visitors Reminded To Give Wildlife Plenty Of Room During Rut

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Flocks of tourists gather to watch bull elk challenge each other, bugling and defending their herds every September. The annual rut brings huge herds of elk to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Elk, deer and moose are all entering their rut in Colorado’s high country. Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind visitors and people who live in Colorado to give these animals plenty of space, wherever you encounter them. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “If you’re seeing ears back, hair raised, lowering of the head… those are all signs of aggression,” said Ashley Nettles, Wildlife Biologist with the Dillon Ranger District. “So, lots of space is the key and not getting too close… if they’re blocking your path on a trail, go around if you can or just pick a different trail and head back.” (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, the largest population in the U.S.
ESTES PARK, CO
washingtonnewsday.com

After entering the house and trapping the family in the bedroom, the bear was euthanized.

After entering the house and trapping the family in the bedroom, the bear was euthanized. After breaking into a residence and confining the residents inside a bedroom, a black bear in Colorado was euthanized last week. Wildlife officials believe the bear was looking for a human food source, and they have advised all Coloradans to store their food and trash appropriately.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bear put down in Steamboat after trapping people in their home

A large black bear that entered a home near downtown Steamboat Springs on Sept. 7 and trapped the residents inside for 45 minutes has been euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after displaying aggressive behavior toward responding wildlife officers. The bear got into the home through an open garage doors...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
steamboatradio.com

CPW traps second bear in Steamboat neighborhood

Another bear has been euthanized in Steamboat. The second bear that had been breaking into multiple homes in the area of Fish Creek Falls Road was caught over the weekend. That’s Travis Duncan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He says once a bear breaks into a home or car and easily gets human food sources, and then loses its fear of humans, that’s when it is a danger and it has to be put down.
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

BEAR IN BOISE: Bruin euthanized after wandering into Idaho's largest city

As many residents of a north Boise neighborhood got ready for school and work Friday morning, they met an atypical visitor to the area. An adult male black bear, which weighed an estimated 250 pounds, was spotted by several people near Hill Road and Lancaster Drive, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

2 hikers rescued in Boulder County on Sunday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two hikers were rescued on Sunday after one went missing and the other was hurt in a fall, Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies were notified just before noon on Sunday about a 69-year-old who had been missing in the Conifer Hill Road area for 24 hours.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
wgxa.tv

Bear euthanized after Nevada woman feeds it

Wildlife officials in Nevada are reminding people it's not safe to feed bears. This, after a large bear made itself at home in a woman's backyard and later had to be euthanized. The young bear took up residence in Ginger Murphy's backyard until last week. Some neighbors were concerned. But...
ANIMALS
