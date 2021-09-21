Where to Find the Heart of NYC Style
For style lovers, fashion is the heartbeat of New York City. Of course, many different aesthetics make up the landscape, and each neighborhood has its own distinct style sensibility. Crisp tailoring and classic silhouettes define the Upper East Side. On gritty East Village blocks like Bowery and St. Marks Place, the vibe is more eclectic, with a mix of vintage meets grunge. The outfit formula in Soho and Greenwich Village is an artful blend of It trends and cool minimalist attire. And in midtown, sleek professionals flood the sidewalks, decked out in sharp suits and elevated accessories.www.elle.com
