CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden calls on U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

By Lawrence Hurley
theedgemarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Sept 21): President Joe Biden's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law. The administration brief backs Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Abortion just the start as Supreme Court tackles guns, religion

(Oct 1): The U.S. Supreme Court term that starts Monday isn’t entirely about abortion. It only seems that way. The explosive issue promised to top the agenda even before the court let Texas start banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy a month ago. The court will consider a Mississippi case that could slash reproductive rights nationwide and even asks the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
WLFI.com

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republican
Houston Press

Pro-Choice Groups Beg U.S. Supreme Court To Hurry Up And Rule On Texas Abortion Ban

Sick of being forced by Texas’ controversial “heartbeat bill” to tell Texans seeking abortions they’ll have to venture hundreds of miles out of state to have their pregnancies terminated, Texas abortion providers and pro-choice groups filed an emergency request Friday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to bypass the normal appeals court process and consider a lawsuit declaring the state’s abortion ban unconstitutional as soon as possible.
TEXAS STATE
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, Colleagues Urge Supreme Court to Protect Reproductive Rights by Upholding Roe and Rejecting Mississippi’s ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’ Law

September 23, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) joined their colleagues to file a bicameral amicus brief in the case of. along, urging the Supreme Court to uphold nearly 50 years of precedent in Roe v. Wade and protect the constitutional right to abortion care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

More than 500 current and former female athletes urge US Supreme Court to reject Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

More than 500 current and former female athletes have urged the Supreme Court to reject a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Biden administration has also backed Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempted ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Statesboro Herald

Georgia lawmakers sign amicus brief ahead of U.S. Supreme Court abortion hearing

ATLANTA – Abortion-rights advocates in the General Assembly have opened up a new front. Fifty-eight Georgia lawmakers signed onto a “friend of the court” – or amicus – brief filed on Monday in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court involving an abortion law in Mississippi. That was the most signatories from one state among the nearly 900 lawmakers who signed the brief.
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court schedules Dec. 1 oral arguments in major abortion case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn decades of abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. The upcoming case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, stems from a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. It has been […] The post U.S. Supreme Court schedules Dec. 1 oral arguments in major abortion case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Abortion Laws: In December, the right-leaning Supreme Court will hear a case from Mississippi.

Abortion Laws: In December, the right-leaning Supreme Court will hear a case from Mississippi. On Monday, the Supreme Court announced that it will consider a case involving a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions. The court will decide whether “all pre-viability bans on elective abortion are unconstitutional” in the case, which will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy