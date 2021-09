CLEVELAND — Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Cleveland on Tuesday to check out Cuyahoga Community College's Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence (MTC). Tri-C says its manufacturing programs have been developed in conjunction with industry professionals, aiming to give graduates the skills to immediately enter the workforce. MTC is on the front lines developing a workforce ready to support the projected 2 million manufacturing jobs that will go unfilled due to a growing skills gap over the next decade.

