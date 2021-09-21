Audacy Taps Steve Perrault as Senior Producer, Major League Baseball Content and Podcast Host for 2400Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA – September 20, 2021 – Audacy announced Steve Perrault as Senior Producer for Major League Baseball Content for its newly launched 2400Sports podcast studio. In this role, Perrault will oversee the creation and production of all MLB team podcasts and be a contributor to national podcasts co-produced in conjunction with MLB, following Audacy’s content partnership with the league.www.audacy.com
