Two Rogersville Teen's Named to Southeastern Swimming All-Star Team
Rogersville teens Ethan Bowman and Evie Dellinger were recently named to the elite Southeastern Swimming All-Star Team. Southeastern Swimming is one of 59 Local Swimming Committees (LSC’s) that make up USA Swimming, the governing body for US Olympic Swimming. Southeastern Swimming represents about 7,900 swimmers from 79 clubs located in the States of Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. To be named to the All-Star Team elite qualifications have to be met.www.therogersvillereview.com
