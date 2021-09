The irony is hard to ignore. Many of today’s paddlecraft are made from plastic and/or resins that aren’t exactly good for the planet. Every time they hit the water, so are the chemicals associated with them. Packaging and shipping these behemoths to retailers and customers also requires a large carbon footprint. More and more companies in the category have embraced Mother Earth and are weaving sustainability initiatives into their products, from using eco-friendly materials to better manufacturing and shipping practices.

