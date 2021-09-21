CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Brings High-Pitch Heavy Metal to Trio of Insurance Commercials

By Joe DiVita
 9 days ago
Judas Priest's Rob Halford, known to all as the 'Metal God,' has been cast as 'The Rocker' in a new commercial advertising campaign from Plymouth Rock Assurance, a New Jersey-based insurance corporation. The Rocker... Plymouth Rock... get it?. In each of the three commercials, seen below, Halford is positioned alongside...

