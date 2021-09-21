Swedish girl with rare condition undergoes specialized treatment in Utah
Carl Molstad said his daughter Edith, who turns 11 on Wednesday, has lived two different lives: one before her seizures, and one after. She used to love playing soccer, hanging out with friends and going to school. But all of that vanished — like "that," her father said Monday, snapping his fingers — at age 7, when Edith developed a rare condition called FIRES epilepsy, which stands for febrile-infection related epilepsy syndrome.
