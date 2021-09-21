Baked Sweet Potatoes With Feta Butter
Servings: — 4 When you're in the mood for a healthy dinner that still hits all the right flavor notes, this is the recipe to reach for. Tender sweet potatoes are topped with a savory feta and butter mixture and served alongside a colorful kale and cabbage salad. Top it all with smoked paprika for depth and toasted pepitas for crunch. If you're pressed for time, you can definitely microwave the sweet potatoes for this nourishing supper. But if there's more wiggle room in your schedule, pop them in the oven. Walk away for 45 minutes and come back to utter deliciousness—sweet potatoes that are fragrant and practically dripping with caramelized sweetness.www.realsimple.com
