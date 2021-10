CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. David LaGrone, 67, of Deadwood, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. E.J. Adams and Rev. David Baze officiating. Burial will follow in the Deadwood Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Monday night.