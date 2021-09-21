CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How the KHL helped Capitals' prospect Aliaksei Protas grow

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliaksei Protas thinks he’s done growing. It’s not like he could have gotten any bigger. The 6-foot-6 Belarusian is now 20, and has already been around the globe quite a bit. Last season, the former Prince Albert Raider (WHL) played on loan with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL and had 18 points in 58 games before coming to AHL Hershey for 16 games. There, he grew his game as he played against men in the second-best league in the world.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

How To Watch the Blackhawks at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Craving some Blackhawks’ hockey after an exciting offseason? I’m sure. I know I am. While we won’t get to see any of the big names that were acquired this summer just yet (we’ll just have to wait until the preseason begins on September 29th for that), the Blackhawks will have 24 prospects on display at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota beginning today.
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals' Prospects Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre Among Rookie-Camp Invites

McMichael, Lapierre among top Caps' prospects at rookie camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals released the roster for rookie camp Wednesday that will serve as the precursor to next week's full training camp. Among the attendees will be 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael and 2020-first round pick Hendrix Lapierre.
NHL
NBC Sports

'Very unfortunate' as Flyers' depth candidate headed for third surgery

VOORHEES, N.J. — Ten days ago, Tanner Laczynski was playing in a rookie game. He called it a "great step" as he geared up for main training camp. The 24-year-old center was coming off a four-month recovery from right hip surgery to repair a torn labrum in late April. Following...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Dmitri Rashevsky Off to Flying Start in the KHL

The NHL is only about a month from starting as most franchises, including the Winnipeg Jets, will be kicking off their training camps next week, but leagues are the globe have already kicked off their 2021-2022 campaigns. There are some Winnipeg Jets prospects and former draft picks competing in these...
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres using Prospects Challenge to see if Jack Quinn can help at center

When Jack Quinn skated back to center ice following his final repetition of another rigorous, fast-paced practice drill Thursday, he was met by one of his newest coaches, a man beloved by Buffalo Sabres fans and whose knowledge can help with the franchise’s latest experiment. Michael Peca, now 47 years...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders: Former player lighting up the KHL

The KHL is easily the second-best professional hockey league in the world. It’s not quite the NHL, but it’s still a high-caliber league. And a former New York Islanders player is currently near the top of the goal-scoring table. He’s second in fact. Remember Nikolai Kulemin? He hasn’t been with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Capitals#Prince Albert#Belarusian#Whl#Dinamo Minsk#Ahl Hershey#North American
NBC Washington

Capitals' Coach Peter Laviolette Shares Advice With Prospects at Rookie Camp

Laviolette shares advice with Caps prospects at rookie camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals got their first look at several of their top prospects this weekend, hosting rookie camp at MedStar IcePlex from Saturday through Monday after coronavirus restrictions cancelled the sessions last season. Twenty of the...
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals Prospects Return to Ice for Rookie Camp at MedStar

Capitals prospects return to ice for rookie camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As a few dozen diehard fans made their way to MedStar Capitals Iceplex on a sleepy Saturday afternoon, it didn’t take much imagination to find out why. The Capitals and some of their best young prospects...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks Have Four Top Line Centermen Options

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few different options to center the top line this season. Let’s talk about the four likely options and which makes sense. Every good team needs a great first-line center. Unfortunately for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, one thing that hurt them throughout the season was that they were without their top-line center in Jonathan Toews.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Capitals McIlrath and Senators Greig Both Handed Suspensions

Though the 2021-22 regular season has yet to begin, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) was busy on Monday afternoon, deciding to suspend both Washington Capitals defenceman Dylan McIlrath and Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. Greig, 19, has been suspended for one preseason game, as well as a regular-season...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin practices one-timer on goalie prospect at Capitals camp

Bjorklund faces 15-20 shots from forward, who is sixth in NHL history with 730 goals. Imagine inviting Alex Ovechkin to rip one-timers at you from his office. That's what Washington Capitals goalie prospect Garin Bjorklund did after Ovechkin scored on him during practice Saturday. Attending his first training camp with...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Newcomer Tyler Johnson tells the unvarnished truth — that the Chicago Blackhawks need ‘to be a little more sandpaper’

Players and coaches can say the right things about what it takes to win, espouse the right virtues, but sometimes it takes an outsider to cut straight to the heart of the matter. For a moment Monday, Tyler Johnson was that outsider for the Chicago Blackhawks — or at least he was last season, when he was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning — and his words felt like a shock ...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Ottawa Senators

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy