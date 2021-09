It costs over quarter of a million pounds and it does less than 17mpg. It can’t even do 200mph. But as a reminder of what we’ll be missing when the petrol-engined supercar is no more, the Lamborghini Huracan STO is, in its way, a masterpiece of timing and design. More focused than a regular Huracan (much more focused) and louder than a modern Formula One car, the STO is a fantastic driver’s car, arguably one of the best there’s ever been. There will almost certainly be nothing else like it. Ever.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO