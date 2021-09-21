Flatpack Campsite Dinnerware

The '12 Steps' stool has been designed by HaYoung Yoo as a seating solution for professionals or students alike that would allow them to sit in a variety of different positions throughout the day. The stool is characterized by its relatively simple construction of a solid base and a cushion on the top, but is also paired with a series of climbing grips across the pedestal. These grips can be positioned across the surface in a number of different orientations to let the sitter continuously change where their feet are placed to encourage movement and flexibility.

