Flatpack Campsite Dinnerware

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HYDAWAY collapsible camp bowls are a flatpack dinnerware solution for adventurers seeking out a way to keep essential equipment on hand in a simple, space-saving way. The bowls are constructed with a silicone main section that's paired with a steel lip to increase durability, which will allow them to be completely collapsed when not in use. The durable construction of the bowls means they can be used for extended periods without breaking down, are infinitely reusable, BPA-free, non-toxic and easy to clean between uses.

