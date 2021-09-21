CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish court opens probe into ex-minister’s role in Polisario leader hospitalisation

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A court in Zaragoza on Monday opened a formal investigation into the role of former Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the admission of Western Sahara’s leader, Brahim Ghali, into a Spanish hospital in April. An investigative magistrate will look into whether anything illegal occurred when the...

