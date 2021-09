INDIANAPOLIS - A recent report from Washington D.C.-based nonpartisan business group Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) and Clean Energy Trust in Chicago says nearly 81,000 Hoosiers worked in the clean energy and clean vehicles spaces at the end of 2020, a 7.2% drop from the previous year. The Clean Jobs Midwest report says despite the dip, the number of clean energy workers surged 12.5% in the second half of the year, recovering nearly half of the jobs that were lost. E2 Midwest Advocate Micaela Preskill says the key takeaway from the report is the clean energy sector continues to show promise in Indiana.

