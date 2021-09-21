CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
142K get first COVID-19 vaccine dose during Wisconsin's $100 offer

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (WLUK) -- More than 142,400 Wisconsinites got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while the state offered a $100 incentive, state health officials say. The state began offering the incentive on Aug. 20. While the program ended on Sunday, those who received their first dose during that time can still sign up for the $100 payment. Vaccine recipients can register online or by calling 1-844-684-1064.

