142K get first COVID-19 vaccine dose during Wisconsin's $100 offer

MADISON (WLUK) -- More than 142,400 Wisconsinites got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while the state offered a $100 incentive, state health officials say. The state began offering the incentive on Aug. 20. While the program ended on Sunday, those who received their first dose during that time can still sign up for the $100 payment. Vaccine recipients can register online or by calling 1-844-684-1064.