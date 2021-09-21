CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuJ5h_0c3KyooL00
Missing Traveler This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler) (Amber Baesler)

MIAMI — (AP) — The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.

Months before her disappearance drew more than a half-billion views on TikTok, Petito, 22, and 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip over the summer in a van she decorated boho-chic style.

They documented their adventure on video and invited social media users to follow along on the journey, sharing scenes of a seemingly happy couple cartwheeling on a beach, hiking on mountain trails and camping in the Utah desert.

But they quarreled along the way, and Laundrie returned home alone to Florida in the van in September.

Over the weekend, a body believed to be Petito's was discovered at the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI announced Tuesday that a coroner determined the body was Petito's and her death was a homicide, but officials didn't disclose details pending final autopsy results. Investigators are seeking Laundrie as a person of interest in the case, focusing on a swampy Florida preserve where he is believed to have gone with a backpack last week.

Social media users have been fascinated by the case and have been poring over the wealth of online video and photos for clues.

“A lot of it has to do with the cross-country journey they were documenting, going on social media on this grand adventure," said Joseph Scott Morgan, a Jacksonville State University professor of forensics and an authority on high-profile murder cases. And he added: “They are young, they are attractive people.”

Another source of fascination: a police bodycam video, released last week, showing the couple after they were pulled over in August in Moab, Utah, where the van was seen speeding and hitting a curb. They had gotten into a fight, and Petito was in tears, with Laundrie saying tension had been building between them because they had been traveling together for months.

Theories and observations picked up steam on Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Users have delved into Petito’s Spotify music playlists, Laundrie’s reading habits and the couple’s digitally bookmarked trails. A TikTok user reported having picked up Laundrie hitchhiking.

And a couple who document their bus travels on YouTube said they went through some of their video footage from near Grand Teton and spotted what they said was the couple's white van. They posted an image of it with a big red arrow pointing to it and the words, “We found Gabby Petito's van.” They said that was what led investigators to the area where the body was found.

The FBI has not specified what led to the discovery or said whether other tips from internet sleuths have helped.

Michael Alcazar, a retired New York City detective and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that Petito’s Instagram account gave investigators places to start and that social media became a rich source of tips.

“Instagram is kind of like the photo on the milk carton, except it reaches so many people quickly,” he said.

On the other hand, some users have spread misinformation, reporting potential sightings of Petito and Laundrie that turned out to be wrong.

Hannah Matthews, a TikTok user from Salt Lake City, admitted becoming obsessed with the case, saying she identified with Petito and felt that could have been her. She has made 14 short videos detailing theories of what could have gone wrong and providing updates on the case. One of them suggests Petito did not write one of her Instagram posts. It has gotten nearly 2 million views.

"It just seemed like an odd case from the beginning and after doing more research and (collaborating) with other people on social media, the case just kept growing and having twists and turns," she said.

As of Tuesday, the hashtag #gabbypetito had received more than 650 million views on TikTok. By way of comparison, #FreeBritney posts about pop star Britney Spears’ bid to end her conservatorship had gotten 1.9 billion views.

“There’s a lot of different complicated reasons that people are drawn to it, and it’s not all sinister or malicious or creepy,” said Kelli Boling, a professor of advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has studied audience reception to true-crime podcasts.

She said those fascinated by such cases are sometimes domestic-violence victims who find that such material can help them deal with their own experiences.

“Some people are really drawn to it from a place of healing, or from a place of wanting to find justice for the young lady," Boling said.

While expressing sympathy for Petito, some have detected what they see as a racial double standard, complaining that the media and online sleuths are heavily invested in this case because she is young and white.

“There are a lot of women of color, and especially immigrants, this happens to all the time, and we never hear about it,” said Alex Piquero, a criminologist at the University of Miami.

In the same state where Petito was found, at least 710 Native Americans were reported missing between 2011 and late 2020.

Also, a same-sex couple who lived in a van were reported missing and later found shot to death at a campsite near Moab, not long after Petito and her boyfriend were stopped by police there. The deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner generated some media coverage but nothing like the Petito case.

The case also came at a time when interest in cross-country travel, especially in vans or recreational vehicles, is at a high, perhaps as a reaction to the isolation forced on people by the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple’s plans sounded like something out of a romantic movie gone terribly awry, Piquero said.

“It has this whole air of intrigue," he said. “People have a real fantasy about being able to solve crimes.”

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco and Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Family Breaks Silence In Gabby Petito's Mysterious Death As Influencer's Uncle Cries 'Cover-Up'

Brian Laundrie’s family has broken their silence in regards to their son's fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. “May Gabby rest in peace,” the family of the person of interest in Gabby’s mysterious death said in a statement released on Wednesday, September 22. Article continues below advertisement. Following the short comment, the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
The US Sun

Gabby Petito had ‘full-blown fight with aggressive Brian Laundrie at restaurant hours before she was last seen’

BRIAN Laundrie was reportedly involved in an explosive argument with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant on the day that Gabby Petito is believed to have last been seen alive. Nina Celie Angelo, of New Orleans, said she had been visiting the state with her boyfriend on August 27 when they stopped for lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole between 1 and 2pm.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Slate

Did True Crime Influencers Really Help Solve the Death of Gabby Petito?

Over the past month, the disappearance and murder of 21-year-old van influencer Gabby Petito has gripped the internet. Across platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok, amatuer investgiators have parsed all availabledetails of the last few weeks of Petito’s life in an effort that can, most generously, be read as a grassroots effort to locate Petito. Least generously, those scrutinizing Petito’s last moments have come across as a voyeuristic attempt to gain notoriety from a tragedy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Spotify Music#Advertising#Ap#Tiktok#Bodycam Video
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s Instagram account briefly deactivated amid disappearance

Missing Long Island native Gabby Petito‘s Instagram account briefly went dark on Wednesday — sending her family scrambling for answers before it was revealed that it was yanked offline in error. Petito’s account — which had documented her cross-country trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she went missing in late...
CELEBRITIES
NBC New York

How the Gabby Petito Case Activated the Online True Crime Community

Over the last two weeks, the true crime obsessed corner of the internet has come together with one common goal: finding Gabby Petito. The online frenzy kicked off shortly after the Long Island woman's family first reported her missing on Sept. 11. TikTok users began posting videos on Petito’s disappearance, updating followers of every single development in the case and sharing their own theories on what could have happened to her.
TV & VIDEOS
techxplore.com

TikTok is on the Gabby Petito case. Are these true crime sleuths helping solve it?

The Gabby Petito case is the latest social media whodunit for a true-crime obsessed generation on TikTok. The #GabbyPetito hashtag has more than 500 million views on the short-form video app. And many TikTok creators share updates including unconfirmed reports, screenshots of texts from amateur sleuths about their theories and their own feelings about the case.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy