"Pet Nation" Explores How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Lives

Layla is a sweet golden lady who is looking for a forever home to settle down in for her golden years. She recently made her way from an overcrowded shelter in Florida to Providence Animal Center, in Media in hopes of finding true love. She is described by her friends at PAC as cautious, gentle, and friendly. She loves meeting all kinds of people, but would benefit from a calm forever home with family ages 10 and up. Layla likes to take her time acclimating to new environments, and can be nervous around tons of noise, so her future family should be able to give her as much time and space as she needs to feel comfortable. If you’re interested in giving her a home to retire to, walk in to Providence Animal Center to meet her. No appointment necessary. Layla is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Clear The Shelters: Help PAC clear the shelter, making room for more pets in need, during their Clear the Shelters event this Saturday, September 18th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All adoption fees are 50% for one day only.

MEDIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO