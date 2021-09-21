CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

"Pet Nation" Explores How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Lives

By Watch LIVE
KATU.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last 20 years pets have gone from the backyard to sleeping on our beds, then showing up in every corner of America. Since 1998 the pet population in the U.S. has almost doubled -- about two-thirds of the country now owns a pet. No longer left to wander the neighborhood, dogs and cats eat special food, get individualized medical attention, and even fly first-class! Mark Cushing, author of "Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy," joined us to share the story of this seismic shift and the economic, media, legal, political, and social dramas springing from this cultural transformation.

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
bendsource.com

The Companion Animal Medical Project

Imagine life where the ability or resources to care for your pet present a real challenge, in terms of access, financial difficulties or access to care. Would you give up your furry best friend or would you seek to find ways to remain together? Now, mix those challenges with being homeless.
BEND, OR
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Ellis, of Animal Aid

Ellis is 8 weeks old and not afraid of anything. Playful and loving, he likes dogs and cats. Ellis loves chasing bell balls around the house. He had an injured leg that is healing well. He is lively, healthy and has his first shots. Call Animal Aid at (269) 934-7729 about Ellis and other other kittens or visit Animal Aid on Facebook.
PETS
theweektoday.com

Beloved animal doctor honored with reflections, pet blessings

For 22 years, the late Dr. Nicole Rickard worked with passion to ensure pets stopping by the Chase Farm Veterinary Hospital had the best care possible. “Nobody, no matter their situation, was not worth caring about,” her colleague Dr. Jean Pitcairn recalled. “Her lasting impact in our lives and hearts cannot be fully put into words.”
PETS
mckinneyonline.com

The Animal-Human Connection: How Pets Improve Our Mental Health

A young girl who was recently seen by Cook Children’s C.A.R.E. (Child Advocacy Resource and Evaluation) Team sat sobbing on the exam room floor, distraught after receiving a series of immunization shots. Many of the children seen by the C.A.R.E. Team have experienced extreme trauma, says C.A.R.E. Team Medical Director...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Animals#Economy
Shawnee News-Star

Pet Talk: Preparing herds, animals for disasters

Preparation is always key in any type of emergency response, but this is especially true when taking care of large animals in a disaster situation. Unlike household pets, which can usually be relatively quickly and easily transported, moving large animals can take time, which is usually in short supply during a disaster.
ANIMALS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: WAARF, abandoned pets looking for generous animal lovers

There are a lot of pets and farm animals in Washington County, and many of them need help. Cats and dogs are turned loose to fend for themselves when their owners move. Underweight horses are left in fields with insufficient food or water. Pets hit by cars are left to suffer by the side of the road. Homeless dogs or cats with medical conditions live in shelters or rescues that don’t have the money to pay expensive veterinary bills.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
KTUL

Animal Rescue Foundation hosts 13th annual National Pet Adoption Tour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa hosted the 13th annual Get Your Licks on Route 66 National Pet Adoption Tour Sunday afternoon at Woodland Hills Mall. The national tour travels from Los Angeles to Chicago, stopping along the way to help find hundreds of dogs and...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Culpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Regular tests help our pets live longer, healthier

WHILE October is National Pet Wellness Month, older pets get to celebrate a little early. September marks Senior Pet Wellness Month!. Pet life expectancy has doubled in the past 50 years, due in large part to vast improvements in nutrition and the development of vaccines against common diseases. I firmly believe that modern veterinary medicine holds the keys for adding significantly more quality time to pets’ lives. One of the keys is early detection programs for senior pets.
PETS
College Media Network

Animal lovers should adopt pets, not shop

Aya Ghoneim/The CougarWhile purebred pets are sought after by many animal lovers, the breeders they come from are often unethical. Therefore, if they want a pet, they should adopt from a shelter instead. People love their pets for many reasons; companionship, unconditional love and the sense of purpose they get...
PET SERVICES
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: Awesome Ashe is Pet of the Week

Ashe is a two-year-old shepherd/terrier mix. He came to us after having been found tied to a stop sign. Even with this rough start in life, he couldn’t be nicer. Ashe loves people, and he cannot get enough attention or give enough love. The kind of people he loves more than anything is kids! He would love to be a part of a family that can spend a lot of time with him, and he thinks that older kids would be great!
PETS
Las Vegas Weekly

Valley pet owners gush about their animal friends

Where would we be without our pets, especially after the year we’ve all had? As we look forward, there’s never been a better time to reflect on the magic of our furry little friends. We spoke with locals to learn the backgrounds of their beloved pets and what makes them so special. Here’s what they had to gush about.
PETS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Lifeline Animal Services

Dylan is just waiting to make your days brighter with his playful antics and happy smile. If you want to meet Dylan, contact Lifeline Animal Services.
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Layla

Layla is a sweet golden lady who is looking for a forever home to settle down in for her golden years. She recently made her way from an overcrowded shelter in Florida to Providence Animal Center, in Media in hopes of finding true love. She is described by her friends at PAC as cautious, gentle, and friendly. She loves meeting all kinds of people, but would benefit from a calm forever home with family ages 10 and up. Layla likes to take her time acclimating to new environments, and can be nervous around tons of noise, so her future family should be able to give her as much time and space as she needs to feel comfortable. If you’re interested in giving her a home to retire to, walk in to Providence Animal Center to meet her. No appointment necessary. Layla is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Clear The Shelters: Help PAC clear the shelter, making room for more pets in need, during their Clear the Shelters event this Saturday, September 18th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All adoption fees are 50% for one day only.
MEDIA, PA
97ZOK

Illinois News Anchor Tormented by Petting Zoo Animals on Live TV

Some news segments go viral for all the wrong reasons, this is one of those news segments. Chicago news anchor Jeff Hoover is the star of the hilarious video I saw on Facebook. I think some of my favorite viral videos I've ever seen are of news anchor fails. When you go live on TV, who knows what can happen. The possibilities are truly endless.
CHICAGO, IL
nd.gov

Transforming lives through adult education

What do a college president, an astronaut, a preschool teacher, and a U.S. Surgeon General have in common? Each of these people dropped out of school as teenagers. Years later, they enrolled in adult education to improve their lives. There are many reasons why someone may drop out of school....
FARGO, ND
International Business Times

National Pet Bird Day 2021 Quotes: 10 Sayings About Our Feathered Friends

National Pet Bird Day is marked annually on Sept. 17 to celebrate the feathered creatures that bring countless joy and provide companionship to people. This day is not a public holiday. On the day dedicated to pet birds, spend time with these wonderful creatures. If you don't own one, this...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy