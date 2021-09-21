"Pet Nation" Explores How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Lives
In the last 20 years pets have gone from the backyard to sleeping on our beds, then showing up in every corner of America. Since 1998 the pet population in the U.S. has almost doubled -- about two-thirds of the country now owns a pet. No longer left to wander the neighborhood, dogs and cats eat special food, get individualized medical attention, and even fly first-class! Mark Cushing, author of "Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy," joined us to share the story of this seismic shift and the economic, media, legal, political, and social dramas springing from this cultural transformation.katu.com
