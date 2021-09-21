CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Local Report: Do Not Stack Rocks, It Will Break the Universe

By Woody
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reach Museum in Richland has some walking trails, and apparently, some folks have been doing something against nature during their outings. Then I saw a news story about it. It was about stacking rocks. Let me rephrase that. It was about the dangers of stacking rocks. I'm not talking about stacking giant rocks that could fall and kill you, just little stones that fit in the palm of your hand. What could possibly be the dangers of stacking rocks? Well, sit back read on and learn the lesson of how you could break the universe by stacking rocks.

