Specialized launches three new electric bikes

By Josh Ross
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 8 days ago
Specialized believes that the electric bike will be the most popular electric vehicle over the next decade. It sees this as meaning a transition from the bike as an expensive toy into a valuable tool for personal wellness and local transportation needs. It wants to be a part of this movement and see itself as not only following but instead, driving design and innovation. That means keeping everything in-house with no off-the-shelf parts. It also means a constant development cycle with an eye towards rapid innovation.

www.cyclingnews.com

