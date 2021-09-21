CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial Discrimination Alleged at ABM Janitorial Services’ Maryland, Virginia Offices

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services after a compliance evaluation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged systematic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for janitorial positions at its Baltimore, Maryland, and Alexandria, Virginia, locations.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services following a compliance evaluation that alleged systemic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for cleaning positions at their Baltimore and Alexandria locations, according to officials. “No one should be...
