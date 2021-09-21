Racial Discrimination Alleged at ABM Janitorial Services’ Maryland, Virginia Offices

Triple Canopy’s alleged actions violate local CROWN Act. PHILADELPHIA, PA – Councilwoman and Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker introduced a resolution in Philadelphia City Council on Thursday supporting the workers of Federal contractor Triple Canopy, Inc., several of whom are facing alleged discrimination based on race and religion. Triple Canopy, (part of Constellis, the previously disgraced federal contractor Blackwater) employs security officers who protect federal government buildings throughout the city, including the IRS, Social Security offices, Federal Courts, Immigration, FEMA, and Customs House. The resolution calls out Triple Canopy’s alleged actions against workers including for “promoting an atmosphere of harassment by demanding workers prove their religion and chronic medical conditions every four months” in order to keep their facial hair.

