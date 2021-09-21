Racial Discrimination Alleged at ABM Janitorial Services’ Maryland, Virginia Offices
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services after a compliance evaluation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged systematic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for janitorial positions at its Baltimore, Maryland, and Alexandria, Virginia, locations.www.insurancejournal.com
