This past weekend, the 2021 Ryder Cup saw teams Europe and USA finally meet for a showdown originally scheduled for September 2020. That year-long delay has given both teams a little more time to work on their short game and, although they didn’t take home the top honor, Team Europe scored with their apparel. The away team took to the land of Lands’ End in head-to-toe Loro Piana uniforms that were designed with input from team captain Pádraig Harrington. “As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana...

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO