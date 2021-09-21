CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tyrone Mings: Transition phase at Aston Villa no excuse for poor results

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH0oJ_0c3KrZCR00

Tyrone Mings insisted Aston Villa cannot use their transitional phase as an excuse for poor results.

Dean Smith’s side go to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week.

Villa lost Jack Grealish after his £100million move to Manchester City while joint assistant managers John Terry and Richard O’Kelly left over the summer.

They beat Everton 3-0 on Saturday and sit 10th in the Premier League but skipper Mings – whose poor backpass gifted Mateo Kovacic a goal at Chelsea in the Premier League contest on September 11 – wants the squad to remain focused amid the changes.

“We’re obviously going through a little bit of a phase where coaching staff, players have left and other coaching staff and players have come in,” he told the club.

“I don’t want to use the excuse of ‘we need to gel, we need to bed together and understand each other before we have success’ because a lot of teams in the same league will also be going through the same things.

“The most important thing for us is that we don’t get frustrated. If the last two years have taught us anything (it) is that no season will ever be the same and we will continue to keep learning.

“Year-on-year development and progress has to be seen as successful for this club.”

Leon Bailey is unlikely to be risked after injuring his quad while scoring the third against Everton while John McGinn is expected to miss out after coming off against Everton with concussion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

No excuses for Aston Villa as they aim to get post-Grealish era truly started

The last time Emi Buendía and Emi Martínez tried to play a football match things veered into darkest Charlie Chaplin territory, so it would be reckless to make many predictions about what will happen when the Argentinian duo return to Aston Villa on Saturday. What can be said for sure is that Dean Smith hopes the players are passed fit in the morning after flying from Croatia, where they have been training for the past 10 days while in quarantine after an international assignment that concluded with their being bundled off a pitch by furious Brazilian health marshals. And if Martínez and Buendía are deemed to be available for selection against Everton, then Villa’s post-Jack Grealish era can truly begin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Everton are unbeaten so far this season, winning three and drawing one of their four games. The Toffees were unbeaten in their first five league games last term, but have never done so in consecutive campaigns in their history. After a run that saw them keep 10 clean sheets in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa Tactical Analysis: No Grealish No Party against Everton?

After a near perfect start to the season, Everton travel to Villa Park looking to continue their unbeaten run. Aston Villa have had a fairly steady start to their life without Jack Grealish and find themselves twelfth in the table on four points. Despite spending big in the summer, Villa have a few players who haven’t quite blended into Dean Smith’s team yet, with the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey both yet to really light up the Premier League so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Dean Smith
Person
John Terry
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Everton Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Aston Villa vs Everton: Aston Villa will take on Everton in the Matchday 5 of the English Premier League 2021/22. Aston Villa have underperformed in the Premier League 2021/22 season as they see themselves at the 12th position in the points table. They have managed to win just a single game so far with one draw and two losses. Chelsea defeated them 3-0 in their previous encounter and Aston Villa will now be eyeing to make a strong comeback in this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Up | Iwobi to come in?

The Blues are flying and next stop is Villa Park as Everton bid to continue their unbeaten start to the season. So how are the Toffees likely to line up in the Midlands?. Well, it’s a near clear bill of health, with the only significant absentee being Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is letting his broken toe heal up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Doucoure on Everton defeat: Aston Villa made difference

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure admits Aston Villa fans made the difference in defeat on Saturday night. Villa eventually won a tight contest 3-0 at Villa Park. Doucoure later said: "We had chances to score and the game could have been different. In the Premier League, every game is tough; they scored a goal and got the momentum, after that it was up to us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton 3#The Premier League
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes one change from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning to the starting XI after completing his 10-day quarantine in Croatia. Emi Buendia who joined him, is on the bench. Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-0 Everton - A Leon Bailey Masterclass!

How well did the 5-3-2/3-5-2 formation work against Everton’s 3-4-3 formation?. Are we beginning to see this Villa side gel together already?. Leon Bailey’s impact on Saturday - what dimension can he bring to the squad?. Looking ahead to Chelsea on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Government keen to meet Premier League footballers for peace talks after year of acrimony including clashes with England stars Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings

The Government want peace talks with Premier League players to repair the damage caused by a series of public barbs and gaffes from MPs that have alienated the football community. There is lingering friction between footballers and Whitehall over a number of issues, namely the anti-racism gesture of taking of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester: Brendan Rodgers’ excuse for Maddison’s poor form

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has offered his opinion as to why midfield maestro James Maddison is struggling to rediscover his previously excellent Foxes form. If you think Maddison is an overrated footballer, then I would turn your attention to any one of a large number of YouTube skills, assists and goals videos for proof of the former Norwich City man being tried and tested at the highest level of domestic football. In other words his talent is blatant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aston Villa to make late call on Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez will be assessed when they return from Croatia on Saturday, just hours before Aston Villa play Everton. The pair have been training in Croatia to avoid being forced to quarantine after international duty with Argentina and Villa boss Dean Smith will make a late call on their availability.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez tells BBC Match of the Day: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa goalscorer Cash: Unbelievable feeling

Matty Cash was delighted with his goal in Aston Villa's 3-0 defeat of Everton. Cash hit a wonder goal to break the deadlock. He later said: "It's an unbelievable feeling to get my first Villa goal here. To get three points was most important. "To celebrate in front of my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

261K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy