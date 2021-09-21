Kathy Darlene Lilly, of Meade, was born on May 4, 1957 in Mullens, WV. She gained her Heavenly wings on September 19, 2021 at the age of 64 in Beckley, WV.

Kathy is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law Archie and Gladys Lilly; and her daughter-in-law Maryanne Mills. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of forty years, Eddie Alan Lilly; sons Gary (Renae) Mills, Brian Mills, and Barry Lilly; grandchildren Travis (Chelsey) Mills, Chris (Kelsey) Mills, Cameron Mills, and Archie Lilly; great-grandchildren Brayden Workman, Aubrey Lester, Jenna Mills, and Gracie Mills; her mother Molly Marie Mullins; brother Danny (Sherry) Richmond; special uncle Earnest (Gail) Dunford; and many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Kathy loved music and enjoyed playing piano and singing for the Lord.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12:00 pm – 1 pm. A funeral service celebrating Kathy’s life will begin at 1:00 pm at the Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center Chapel with Pastors Roger & RD Tolliver officiating. Interment will follow services at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

