Samsung Explains The Cutting Edge Features Of Its 200MP Camera
Samsung launched the world’s first 200-megapixel smartphone camera, the ISOCELL HP1, earlier this month. This camera sensor is yet to debut inside devices. There’s no official confirmation yet as to which phone will use this camera first, though Xiaomi’s next-gen flagships appear to be the likely candidates. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently posted a video (embedded below) on YouTube explaining what this bonkers 200-megapixel camera has on offer.www.androidheadlines.com
