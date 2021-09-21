PNAS Papers on Siberian Dog Ancestry, Insect Reproduction, Hippocampal Neurogenesis

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, the University of London, the Ludwig Maximilian University, and elsewhere retrace the ancestry of Siberian dogs over thousands of years, uncovering signs of admixture with European and Eurasian Steppe dogs apparently introduced through trade networks that connected parts of Siberia with Eurasia. Based on ancient genome sequences for 20 dogs in Siberia and the Eurasian Steppe, analyzed in combination with 29 additional ancient genomes and genomes for 120 modern canid representatives, the team estimates that the genetic homogeneity of Siberian dogs from around 7,000 to 9,500 years ago was followed by more recent admixture with dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe. "The analysis of 49 ancient dog genomes reveals that the ancestry of Arctic Siberia dogs shifted over the last 2,000 years due to an influx of dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe," the authors report. "Combined with genomic data from humans and archeological evidence, our results suggest that though the ancestry of the human populations in Arctic Siberia did not change over this period, people there participated in trade with distant communities that involved both dogs and material culture."