CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

PNAS Papers on Siberian Dog Ancestry, Insect Reproduction, Hippocampal Neurogenesis

GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, the University of London, the Ludwig Maximilian University, and elsewhere retrace the ancestry of Siberian dogs over thousands of years, uncovering signs of admixture with European and Eurasian Steppe dogs apparently introduced through trade networks that connected parts of Siberia with Eurasia. Based on ancient genome sequences for 20 dogs in Siberia and the Eurasian Steppe, analyzed in combination with 29 additional ancient genomes and genomes for 120 modern canid representatives, the team estimates that the genetic homogeneity of Siberian dogs from around 7,000 to 9,500 years ago was followed by more recent admixture with dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe. "The analysis of 49 ancient dog genomes reveals that the ancestry of Arctic Siberia dogs shifted over the last 2,000 years due to an influx of dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe," the authors report. "Combined with genomic data from humans and archeological evidence, our results suggest that though the ancestry of the human populations in Arctic Siberia did not change over this period, people there participated in trade with distant communities that involved both dogs and material culture."

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Elephants strive to cooperate with allies, until the stakes get too high

Asian elephants are keen to cooperate with friends and have evolved strategies to mitigate competition in their social groups, but cooperation breaks down when food resources are limited, according to a study publishing September 28th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Li-Li Li at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Yunnan, China, and colleagues. The study sheds light on the evolution of cooperative behavior in mammals.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Human Reproduction#Siberian#Pnas Papers#The University Of London#European#Eurasian#Ecm
ScienceBlog.com

Humans may have hatched and raised deadly cassowary chicks

As early as 18,000 years ago, humans in New Guinea may have collected cassowary eggs near maturity and then raised the birds to adulthood, according to an international team of scientists, who used eggshells to determine the developmental stage of the ancient embryos/chicks when the eggs cracked. “This behavior that...
ANIMALS
heraldmailmedia.com

Will dogs be bugged by insect-based pet food?

A couple of years ago, a dog-food advertisement came on the TV, hawking flavors, unlike traditional beef and chicken, that were drawn from the wilderness, like venison, duck, wild boar and bison. The reasoning/catchphrase for this menu was something along the lines of “within every dog is the soul of a wolf.”
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
Smithonian

Why Do Pilot Whales Chase Killer Whales Near Iceland?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
New York Post

Egyptian mummy faces reconstructed with genetic data for first time

New DNA sequencing technology is giving us a first glimpse at what ancient men looked like — before they were mummies. Genetic researchers have revealed highly detailed three dimensional renderings of the faces of three Egyptian men who lived more than 2,000 years ago, using DNA pulled from their mummified remains.
SCIENCE
Independent Record

Hummingbirds use sense of smell to avoid insects

Montana is a summer home to five different species of hummingbirds: Anna’s, black-chinned, broad-tailed, calliope, ruby-throated and rufous. Most hummingbirds visit the western half of the state. The exception is the ruby-throated hummingbird, which is known to travel to northeastern Montana. Given how tiny they are, weighing about as much...
ANIMALS
GenomeWeb

Highly Similar

Viruses found within bats in a Laotian cave are more closely related to SARS-CoV-2 than any other known viruses, according to Nature News. Researchers led by the Pasteur Institute's Marc Eloit captured 645 bats representing 46 species from northern Laos to collect blood and other samples for sequencing and other analyses. As they report in a preprint posted to Research Square, the researchers found 25 bat coronaviruses within 10 different bat species. This included three viruses found within Rhinolophus, or horseshoe bats, that had high similarity to SARS-CoV-2, including to its receptor binding domain.
WILDLIFE
mix929.com

Study rewrites understanding of modern Japan’s genetic ancestry

(Reuters) – An analysis of ancient DNA is transforming the understanding of the genetic ancestry of Japan’s modern-day population, identifying a crucial contribution from people who arrived about 1,700 years ago and helped revolutionize Japanese culture. Research published on Friday showed that the people of Japan bear genetic signatures from...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Siberian dogs were shaped by long-distance trade routes

Dogs have been important to indigenous people in Arctic Siberia for thousands of years. In addition to being a source of food, Siberian dogs have been used to pull sleds, herd reindeer and hunt. Although Arctic dogs evolved in isolation up until about 7,000 years ago, they were subsequently bred...
ANIMALS
KTLA

U.S. declares ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve exhausted to find these 23. And they […]
ANIMALS
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Examine Molecular Program Differences Influencing Neural Cells, Population History of Polynesia

A study showing how a common molecular program in cells diverges during embryonic development to give rise to different neural cell types is published in Nature this week, providing a framework for examining the emergence of cellular diversity. A hallmark for the cerebral cortex is the extreme diversity of interneurons, including the two largest subtypes of cortical interneurons: parvalbumin- (PV) and somatostatin- (SST) positive cells. These cells are morphologically and functionally distinct but arise from common lineages within the medial ganglionic eminence. To better understand the origin of these cells, researchers from New York University compared the RNA expression and chromatin accessibility in the precursors to these cells during embryogenesis. They find that PV and SST cells initially share a molecular program that establishes a general interneuron identity before becoming diversified through the actions of cell type-specific transcription factors. The maintenance of their distinct fates is stabilized in mature cells through the crystallization of unique chromatin landscapes, the study's authors write. "Our analysis revealed that RNA expression gives an instantaneous measure of the developmental state of a cell, whereas chromatin provides both a history of the developmental progression of a cell and a predictor of its future identity."
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine State of Human Genomic Research, Single-Cell Protein Quantification

A series of editorials and policy reports examining advances made in human genomic science are presented in this week's Science. In the first piece, Genentech's Jennifer Rood and Aviv Regev discuss the legacy of the Human Genome Project, how it has shaped scientific and clinical research and questions that it has left unanswered. Next, a team from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law describe a recently passed law in Maryland that regulates the use of consumer genetic data by law enforcement and how it may provide a roadmap for similar legislation in other states. Lastly, researchers in the US and abroad present four reviews looking at genomics in human health and history. The first examines efforts to characterize the molecular and cellular effects of genetic variants; the second discusses how scientists are understanding the role of polygenicity in common disease; the third covers initiatives to map the genomic and epigenomic factors involved in cancer; and the last focuses on how sequencing of ancient DNA is changing views of humans' evolutionary past.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Polynesian Genetic Ancestry Linked to Obesity, Heart Failure and Diabetes in Native Hawaiians

Both genetic and lifestyle factors likely contribute to disease risks. A new genetic study of Native Hawaiians by Charleston Chiang at the University of Southern California and colleagues finds that people who have a greater proportion of Polynesian ancestry in their genomes face a higher risk of obesity, Type-2 diabetes and heart failure. The study was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy