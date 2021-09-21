CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More SL Nothing less – d&b introduces the XSL System compact line array, full system solution, to complete the SL- Series family.

Cover picture for the articleThe new d&b XSL System scales the industry-leading features of the extraordinary SL-Series into a smaller, lighter-weight, more energy efficient, package. Matching great power with unparalleled control, for the broadest range of applications. d&b audiotechnik’s top of the range line array family, the SL-Series, is delighted to announce the arrival...

d&b audiotechnik XSL System Debuts

New York, NY (September 27, 2021)—Filling out its SL Series of line arrays, d&b audiotechnik has launched its new XSL System, the smallest offering in the range, with both installation (XSLi) and mobile touring (XSL) versions available. Both versions of the systems can be deployed as a stand-alone, self-contained package,...
Mopec Introduces Guardian Quick-Deploy Coolers under Guardian Systems Line

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the latest innovation and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. The Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler is adaptable, portable, and is a rapidly deployable system for the long term storage of human remains.
Ecoclean Announces Compact Plug and Play Solvent Cleaning System

Ecoclean has announced a new plug and play cleaning system boasting such features as a large batch capacity, improved washing mechanics and wash fluid reconditioning, as well as energy- optimized system technology with effective heat recovery. Ecoclean claims the new generation of EcoCcompact machines keeps unit cleaning costs low even when cleanliness requirements are high. The small footprint and flexible changeover between hydrocarbons and modified alcohols also contribute to the economic efficiency of the system.
Outline Architectural Series Speakers Launched

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Outline has introduced its new Architectural Series, a range of installation loudspeakers designed for interior use in meeting and presentation spaces, houses of worship, museums and boardrooms. The line consists of four loudspeakers—the Ai41 and Ai81 ultra-compact columns, the Charlie 4 cube and the dedicated AS6 micro-sub, plus a complementary selection of mounting accessories.
Christie’s new M series projector even more colorful and compact

Christie announced the M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector, their smallest, lightest and quietest all-in-one RGB pure laser projector. The new M 4K25 RGB continues the original M Series legacy of reliability, ruggedness and innovation. First introduced in 2007, the original M Series was a game-changer for the ProAV industry....
Mobile computed tomography image system introduced by Canon Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems Corp has developed the computed tomography image system. It can be used to diagnose pneumonia and other diseases. A computed tomography image system which is kept inside a container, is being used for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The mobile CT system can be transported freely anywhere and it will play a pivotal role in medic....
Amazon unveils smart thermostat, 15-inch Echo Show, Astro home robot in new wave of devices

Amazon started its annual Echo and Alexa devices and services event on Tuesday morning with the announcement of a $59.99 smart thermostat. The device undercuts existing smart thermostats on price. Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is $199, while a thermostat from Seattle startup Wyze is $70.99. The price for the Amazon device could be as low as $10 with utility rebates, the company says.
SSL Fusion Plug-ins Launch

Oxford, England (September 27, 2021) — Solid State Logic has released two new plug-ins—the SSL Fusion Vintage Drive and the SSL Fusion Stereo Image. The pair kick off a new line of plug-ins modeled on the company’s Fusion analogue hardware processor. The SSL Fusion Vintage Drive plug-in is modelled on...
PGYTECH Introduce SnapLock Quick Release System Collection

PGYTECH has a new line-up of accessories which includes a SnapLock Plate Adapter, SnapLock Beetle Came Clip, Action Camera SnapLock Plate, SnapLock NANO Sviwil and Tilt Mount. The accessories are part of the PGYTECH SnapLock system designed for photographers, vloggers and smartphoneographers who are looking for quicker and more efficient ways to carry and use their cameras.
Landr Unveils Dolby Atmos Mastering Services

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Having made a name for itself offering automated online mastering services, Landr has now introduced Landr Upmastering, which will allow users to upmaster existing stereo tracks into the Dolby Atmos audio format. While Landr’s stereo mastering offerings have been automated, for the Upmastering serive, users...
These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
White Labs’ Aseptic Transfer System is a safe, clean and efficient in-line, closed yeast transfer solution

Earlier this year, the yeast experts at White Labs released its PurePitch Next Generation — basically an easier way to pitch yeast while also consistently reaching the same cell count in every package. Picture this: New PurePitch Next Generation packaging equipped with handles and a connectable port for seamless closed-system inline yeast transfers, making it easier for commercial brewers to pitch yeast, while preventing contamination. The new packaging also features a more breathable proprietary fused two-layer film, allowing more effective off-gassing to reduce product inflation and maintain yeast health.
Lumson Introduces First Airless System in an Aluminum Container

Will introduce TAL, airless packaging that combines technological innovation and functionality, at the MakeUp in NewYork show. TAL guarantees the maximum protection of the formula due to pouch technology. In addition, easy separation of the components allows for a responsible recycling process. TAL is highly customizable, with different decorations for...
