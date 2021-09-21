More than 60,000 People Got their First Dose and a $100 Cash Card

More than 63% of Harris County Residents over 12 Years Old are Now Fully Vaccinated. The $100 cash card incentive has sparked a big increase in Harris County residents getting their first vaccine dose and the popular program continues through Thursday, September 30, 2021. More than 60,000 people have participated in the program, bringing the county’s vaccination rate to 63.1% for residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated. More than 74% of eligible residents have received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.