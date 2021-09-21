CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

More than 60,000 People Got their First Dose and a $100 Cash Card

thekatynews.com
 8 days ago

More than 63% of Harris County Residents over 12 Years Old are Now Fully Vaccinated. The $100 cash card incentive has sparked a big increase in Harris County residents getting their first vaccine dose and the popular program continues through Thursday, September 30, 2021. More than 60,000 people have participated in the program, bringing the county’s vaccination rate to 63.1% for residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated. More than 74% of eligible residents have received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Card#U S#First Dose#Vacstrac Hctx Net#Hcph

Comments / 0

Community Policy