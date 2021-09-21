CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan launches pilot to build a wireless charging road for electric vehicles in Metro Detroit

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. - Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road. Plans are now in place to build the first mile of wireless charging in the country. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's intention to oversee the design and construction of a roadway that will charge electric vehicles while they drive - enabling cars, trucks, and public transit options that carry batteries to recharge without stopping.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Traffic
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Oakland County, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy