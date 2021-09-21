Michigan launches pilot to build a wireless charging road for electric vehicles in Metro Detroit
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road. Plans are now in place to build the first mile of wireless charging in the country. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's intention to oversee the design and construction of a roadway that will charge electric vehicles while they drive - enabling cars, trucks, and public transit options that carry batteries to recharge without stopping.www.fox2detroit.com
