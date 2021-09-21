U.S. stocks open higher after prior session's rout
NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday morning, trying to recoup some of the massive losses they had suffered in the previous session. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 179.19 points, or 0.53 percent, to 34,149.66. The S&P 500 climbed 21.64 points, or 0.50 percent, to 4,379.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 79.63 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,793.63.www.sanantoniopost.com
