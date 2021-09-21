CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stocks open higher after prior session's rout

sanantoniopost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday morning, trying to recoup some of the massive losses they had suffered in the previous session. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 179.19 points, or 0.53 percent, to 34,149.66. The S&P 500 climbed 21.64 points, or 0.50 percent, to 4,379.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 79.63 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,793.63.

www.sanantoniopost.com

stockxpo.com

Stock futures are higher after rising rates hit tech stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose during overnight trading on Wednesday, after tech stocks dipped again as investors digest the impact from higher rates. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in positive territory. The Dow...
STOCKS
