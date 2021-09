President Biden says he will get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he can, urging Americans also eligible to do the same. He praised the CDC's decision to back Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years or older, adults with underlying health conditions and people at increased risk because of where they work or live — totaling 60 million Americans, 20 million of whom Biden said are eligible because they are at least six months past their second dose.

