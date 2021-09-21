CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Texas Abortion Ban Is Becoming a Hot Legal Mess

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks in, and already, Texas’s extreme abortion ban is (predictably) proving to be a legal mess. On Monday, two plaintiffs — both disbarred lawyers from other states — have sued under the new law, but not because either agrees with the measure’s aims. The first complainant, Felipe N. Gomez of Illinois, actually wants to see S.B. 8 overturned; the second complainant, Oscar Stilley of Arkansas, just wants money. Both are suing Dr. Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB-GYN who wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he had recently provided a first trimester abortion in violation of the new law. Let’s dive in, shall we?

#Abortion Law#Information And Belief#Lawsuits#S B 8#Washington Post#The New York Times#The Justice Department#Texas Right To Life
