The Texas Abortion Ban Is Becoming a Hot Legal Mess

Three weeks in, and already, Texas’s extreme abortion ban is (predictably) proving to be a legal mess. On Monday, two plaintiffs — both disbarred lawyers from other states — have sued under the new law, but not because either agrees with the measure’s aims. The first complainant, Felipe N. Gomez of Illinois, actually wants to see S.B. 8 overturned; the second complainant, Oscar Stilley of Arkansas, just wants money. Both are suing Dr. Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB-GYN who wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he had recently provided a first trimester abortion in violation of the new law. Let’s dive in, shall we?