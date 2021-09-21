Pan-Roasted Olives and Lemon
All you need is 15 minutes to turn olives into a stellar party appetizer. Start by caramelizing thinly sliced lemon in a skillet coated with oil, until the lemon is deeply-golden brown. Then the olives go in the skillet and get tossed with garlic and rosemary for a lovely infusion of flavor. The flesh of the olives will soften and turn meltingly tender, and pair perfectly with any wine or cocktail. For maximum eye candy, shop for a colorful mix of olives that vary from bright green, like Cerignola, to deep brown or black, like kalamata, and include some red in there as well. Hot tip: this irresistible mixture also goes well with roasted chicken.www.realsimple.com
