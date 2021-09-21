CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pan-Roasted Olives and Lemon

By Ananda Eidelstein
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll you need is 15 minutes to turn olives into a stellar party appetizer. Start by caramelizing thinly sliced lemon in a skillet coated with oil, until the lemon is deeply-golden brown. Then the olives go in the skillet and get tossed with garlic and rosemary for a lovely infusion of flavor. The flesh of the olives will soften and turn meltingly tender, and pair perfectly with any wine or cocktail. For maximum eye candy, shop for a colorful mix of olives that vary from bright green, like Cerignola, to deep brown or black, like kalamata, and include some red in there as well. Hot tip: this irresistible mixture also goes well with roasted chicken.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemons#Golden Brown#Skillet#Food Drink#Pan Roasted Olives
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CROCK POT ROAST BEEF

Crock pot roast beef is one of our favorite recipes. There is nothing like a good roast with gravy, potatoes and carrots. My children ask for this crockpot roast beef even on holidays. I make this roast beef in a 3 quart crockpot. You can use a bigger one if you like, just increase the amount of beef and veggies to suit your needs. All you need is to maybe add a green vegetable and some cornbread for a meal. This crockpot roast beef will keep in the fridge for several days and is even better leftover. This makes a wonderful pot roast to serve to guests and the gravy is delicious. I have made this recipe for years and it is one you will reach for time and again and the best comfort food ever! I brown my roast in a skillet on top of the stove before adding to crockpot but this is not necessary. You can just add it without the browning.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Hungry for an Easy Meal? Try These 3-Ingredient Dinners from Aldi

To say that Aldi has a cult-like following is perhaps an understatement. From their sneak-peek Instagram accounts to tip-sharing Reddit pages, fans of the German grocery store chain can't seem to get enough. There is perhaps no greater example of this fandom than the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group....
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Grapes, Garlic, and Rosemary

Preheat oven to 400°F. Season chicken pieces with salt. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large oven-proof skillet over high. Add chicken pieces, skin sides down, and cook undisturbed until skin is browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and transfer chicken to a plate. Add grapes, garlic cloves, and rosemary to skillet, stirring and scraping up any browned bits. Return chicken pieces to skillet, skin sides up, nestling between and atop grapes. Drizzle with remaining oil.
RECIPES
edibleeastbay.com

Lemon Rosemary Olive Oil Cake

Olive oil is a healthy product that’s locally produced and best used when it’s fresh. Here’s a recipe good for using up your current supplies so there’s room in your cupboard for the fresh new California olive oils when they become available. Edible East Bay’s marketing associate, Niki Z, makes this cake with rosemary and lemons from her garden.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy