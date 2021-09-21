Tomatin Announces Final Cognac Edition Of French Collection Single Malts
Tomatin recently announced the launch of its final bottling in its French Collection of Scotch single malts, the Cognac Edition. Distilled in 2008, the whisky began its maturation in traditional Scotch whisky oak casks before being moved into Cognac casks for the final stage of the process in November 2018. The bottling contains fresh fruit and floral flavors with subtle notes of lavender and Scottish heather, according to official tasting notes. On the palate, there are hints of cranberry, orange zest and rose water with spices. The French oak provides the expression with a finish which is long, with notes of Earl Gray tea and poached pears.thewhiskeywash.com
Comments / 0