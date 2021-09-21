Tomatin Announces Final Cognac Edition Of French Collection Single Malts

When it comes to expensive habits, collecting whiskey is right up there with the best of them – and single malts even more so. Sure, you can go out and splash $200,000 and more on a Lalique decanter filled with Macallan (and who hasn't done something similar in the course of a wild, impetuous youth?), or even bypass the decanter entirely and drop $2 million on a bottle of Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Year Old, as one bidder did at an auction in 2019.

