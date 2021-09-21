CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Tomatin Announces Final Cognac Edition Of French Collection Single Malts

By Allyson Nichols
thewhiskeywash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomatin recently announced the launch of its final bottling in its French Collection of Scotch single malts, the Cognac Edition. Distilled in 2008, the whisky began its maturation in traditional Scotch whisky oak casks before being moved into Cognac casks for the final stage of the process in November 2018. The bottling contains fresh fruit and floral flavors with subtle notes of lavender and Scottish heather, according to official tasting notes. On the palate, there are hints of cranberry, orange zest and rose water with spices. The French oak provides the expression with a finish which is long, with notes of Earl Gray tea and poached pears.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Is $120,000. Here’s How It Tastes.

It was February, 1940. As the dark clouds of war gathered on the Scottish horizon Mr. George Urquot and his father, John, poured whisky from the Glenlivet distillery into an American oak barrel that their company, the luxury grocers Gordon & MacPhail, had just shipped in from Spain. George, the “Grandfather of Single Malt,” who many credit with predicting the segue from blends into single-estate whiskies, was preparing to join the Seaforth Islanders in the war effort. As the world prepared to descend into global conflict, all goods—including the raw materials to make whisky—were being rationed, meaning Scotland’s most famous export...
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Value Single Malts

When it comes to expensive habits, collecting whiskey is right up there with the best of them – and single malts even more so. Sure, you can go out and splash $200,000 and more on a Lalique decanter filled with Macallan (and who hasn't done something similar in the course of a wild, impetuous youth?), or even bypass the decanter entirely and drop $2 million on a bottle of Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Year Old, as one bidder did at an auction in 2019.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Lakes Distillery’s Latest Whiskymaker’s Edition Matured In French Oak

The Lakes Distillery, located in England, recently unveiled the fourth release in The Whiskymaker’s Edition series, Bal Masque. The expression is described as complex and aromatic, being first matured in French oak casks. The Lakes Distillery’s whiskymaker, Dhavall Gandhi, used the concept of “masquerade” to influence the Bal Masque edition....
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malts#Scotch Whisky#Whisky Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Rivesaltes#The French Collection
TheDailyBeast

Rebuilding an Irish Single Malt Whiskey Powerhouse

Single malt Irish whiskey is in distiller Darryl McNally’s blood. His ancestors made the historic spirit for centuries in Ireland. Now he’s trying to rebuild his family’s Limavady distillery at the northern tip of the island. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Tamdhu’s New Cigar Malt Scotch Features A Unique Limited Edition Humidor

To mark the recent launch of a new Cigar Malt, Tamdhu Distillery created a very limited edition, bespoke cigar humidor, inspired and infused by the whisky itself. The Cigar Malt whisky was hand-picked from a small selection of first-fill European oak Oloroso sherry casks at the Speyside distillery, and the distillers say it was chosen for its ability to support and complement the rich, aromatic and spicy flavors of top shelf cigars.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Glenturret Showcases 2021 Range Of Scotch Single Malts

When crafting the 2021 range of whiskies for The Glenturret distillery in Scotland, Distiller Bob Dalgarno had a choice to make … replicate the flavor profile of the 2020 range, or celebrate and embrace the unique and evolving flavors of their casks. Going on what’s described as decades of whisky...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
just-drinks.com

Edrington’s The Macallan Double Cask 30 Years Old single malt – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 43% abv. Location – Available worldwide in selected high-end on- and off-premise outlets as well as in The Macallan Boutiques. Price – SRP of US$4,000 per bottle. Edrington has added another ultra-premium extension to The Macallan’s portfolio, this time unveiling a 30-year-old single...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Single Malt Canned Cocktails

Smokehead Whisky recently launched a range of unconventional Scotch whisky canned cocktails. As a brand, Smokehead aims to challenge the norms through pre-mixed single malt drinks. Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, explains that "there is a long-standing debate whether a single malt should be mixed, but Smokehead is an unapologetically...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Hudson Whiskey Debuts ‘Four Part Harmony’ Four Grain Bourbon

Hudson Whiskey recently introduced its oldest whiskey release to date … Four Part Harmony, a four-grain bourbon whiskey aged at least seven years. This matured bourbon features, according to information from the brand, the sweetness of corn, sharp peppery notes of rye, the subtlety of wheat, and the light fruitiness of malted barley; flavors that Hudson’s distillers say work together like a jazz quartet. Hence the harmonious name.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

GlenAllachie Releases Cask Strength Oloroso-Finished Whisky Exclusively For The UK

GlenAllachie Distillery recently released a limited-edition 14-year-old Oloroso Wood Finish Scotch whisky created exclusively for the U.K. market. The multi-award-winning Speyside distillery said this expression joins its Wood Finish Series. It is presented at a natural cask strength of 55.4% and is a small-batch release initially matured in first and second fill American oak barrels. It is then re-racked for over two years, aging in Oloroso puncheons sourced by master distiller Billy Walker.
DRINKS
manofmany.com

Lark Distilling Co. Amaro Cask Single Malt Whisky Adds a Twist of Italian Tradition

Tasmania’s premier whisky distillery, Lark Distilling Co. is taking our tastebuds on a trip back to Italy with the release of its Amaro Cask Single Malt Whisky. Once again working alongside local producer OSARE, the latest release is the sister spirit of the wildly successful Chinotto Cask released earlier this year. Another venture back to the old country, the Amaro Cask release pays homage to the OSARE liquor houses’ Italian heritage, whilst combining the best of Tasmania’s native botanicals. Who said travel was off the cards?
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New Four Roses “Minis” Debut Tied To Two Core Bourbon Offerings

Four Roses recently announced it is releasing two of its bourbons from its premium line up in 50ml bottles: Small Batch and Small Batch Select. The two “Minis” have the same bourbon typically sold in 750 ml bottles and are now available for purchase. “The launch of Four Roses minis...
DRINKS
newschoolbeer.com

Migration and Westward Whiskey Single Malt Heritage Barrel Whiskey release

Migration Brewing and Westward Whiskey’s years-long ongoing collaboration has come to fruition with the release of Westward American Single Malt Migration Heritage Barrel whiskey. Both Portland, OR based brands have participated in an ongoing barrel exchange program that saw Migration beers aged in Westward’s spirit barrels, and then the distillery taking those same barrels that held beer back to age this special whiskey. This Sunday, September 26th the partners will be at Migration Rooftop at the Canvas for a Heritage Barrel Release Event, sign up for the exclusive Westward club here to purchase the bottle and get into the event.
PORTLAND, OR
diffordsguide.com

Glenmorangie The Tribute Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenmorangie The Tribute is a lightly peated Highland single malt matured for 16 years years, predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels. Grassy with wisps of smoke with honeysuckle blossom, coal dust, buttery vanilla, and cinnamon. Taste:. Delicate earthy smoke, acacia honey, sweet apple, delicate clove and black pepper spice. Aftertaste:. hoyed apple...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New FEW Spirits Four Grain Bourbon Celebrates Decade Of Making Spirits

FEW Spirits recently unveiled its FEW 10th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a four grain mash bill expression crafted with celebration of a decade of distilling in mind. The extremely limited-edition product hit shelves this month and will be available exclusively in Illinois and through a direct-to-consumer channel online. “This represents...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Town Branch. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for October 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

While our summer was been somewhat colder than usual – minus a blistering heatwave that already feels like a lifetime ago – cosying up with a glass of wine is still the perfect way to greet the arrival of autumn. Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family from who we have been separated for such a long time.So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Compass Box’s New Orchard House Whisky Is Fruit Forward, Spirit Driven

Independent Scotch whisky bottler Compass Box’s newest offering is Orchard House, described as being mostly new whisky spirit aged by the brand that was sourced from distilleries known for fruit forward flavors. Coming in late September, Orchard House is bottled at 92 proof and sells for a suggested retail price...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy