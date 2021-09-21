Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Stacy McCall, President and CEO of ServiceMaster by Stratos, and Kathy Bradshaw, Director of Human Resources with Trezevant Episcopal Home, who both highlight the Mid-South Employee Resource Network and why their companies became members. The Mid-South Employee Resource Network is made up of member companies working together to better the personal and professional lives of their employees. Companies pool their resources to hire success coaches who help employees leverage valuable resources to overcome barriers. During the interview, Stacy and Kathy talk about the value of supporting their team, the impact of the success coaches, how companies can get involved and more.