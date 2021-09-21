New Cargill Program Will Pay Farmers to Capture Carbon

ST.-HYACINTHE, Quebec — Olymel management announced Sept. 15 the permanent closure of its Henryville, pork further processing plant in the Montérégie region. This decision will take effect on Nov. 12 under the provisions of Quebec’s Labor Standards Act and will result in the abolition of 29 jobs. The employees affected by this decision, most of whom are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 501, were all informed this morning through a meeting and a personalized letter. All employees will be offered relocation in nearby Olymel facilities in the Montérégie region. “

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO