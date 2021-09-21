New Cargill Program Will Pay Farmers to Capture Carbon
MINNEAPOLIS — One year ago, Cargill made a commitment to advance regenerative agriculture practices across 10 million acres of land in North America by 2030, recognizing that it not only improves soil health but can also open new revenue streams for farmers. To that end, Cargill has been enrolling farmers in Cargill RegenConnect™, a new regenerative agriculture program that pays farmers for improved soil health and positive environmental outcomes, including payment per metric ton of carbon sequestered. The new program connects farmers to the growing carbon marketplace and will help scale the voluntary adoption of regenerative agriculture practices.www.foodmanufacturing.com
