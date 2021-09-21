AdventHealth Gordon to host virtual Living Well class
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a virtual Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. online via a Zoom meeting. During this class, participants will be watching the second half of “Eating You Alive” as a group. “Eating You Alive” features medical experts and researchers who take a scientific look at the reasons why people suffer with chronic health conditions and how whole-food, plant-based nutrition can help. Led by Julia Danforth, MD, the class will discuss the movie together.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
